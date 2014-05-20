Way-too-early 2014 ACC college football predictions

Huguenin: Erving. He toyed with the idea of turning pro, but wisely returned. Rather than being one of the top six tackles in the 2014 draft, he should be one of the first two or three tackles off the board in the 2015 draft and could go in the top 10. Plus, he still is learning how to play tackle; he was a defensive lineman in high school and in his first season at FSU before being moved to the offensive line in 2012. Erving has some lapses in concentration and technique, but when he is at his best, there might not be a better tackle in the nation.