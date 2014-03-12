Watt-Clowney, Megatron-Watkins duos could be double trouble

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 05:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

This year's draft could produce some highly intriguing NFL tandems, especially if the double-down strategy is the prevailing one early in the first round.

The Texans, mulling their options with the No. 1 overall pick, have greater needs elsewhere, but might ultimately decide to pair another potentially elite pass rusher in Jadeveon Clowney with two-time All-Pro DE J.J. Watt. It's a similar situation in Detroit, where the Lions are reportedly showing a ton of interest in landing the draft's top receiver, Sammy Watkins, to play opposite Calvin Johnson even though there are big holes to be filled on defense. It's conceivable that the Bucs won't be able to pass on a chance to draft OLB Khalil Mack with the seventh overall pick, if he's still available, even though they already have an All-Pro OLB in Lavonte David.

In all three cases, there's a case to be made that the team would be ignoring a more pressing need if they double down, and some people might scratch their heads wondering why a glaring hole on the roster wasn't filled when so many other great talents were still available. This feeds back into the classic debate of taking the best player available vs. drafting based on need. There are merits and risks to both, but here's a look at the potential pairings and why doubling down in each case is more than reasonable:

Texans: Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt

We just watched a Seahawks defense loaded with pass rushers shut down Peyton Manning and play a leading role in a championship run. It wasn't too long ago that the Giants loaded up on pass rushers on the way to a couple titles. We've seen what a great defense, led up front by a dominant pass rush, coupled with a good, maybe not spectacular, offense can do. Can you ever have enough good pass rushers?

What if Houston doesn't take Clowney, choosing to fill its quarterback need instead? The Rams, who already have a great DE tandem of Chris Long and Robert Quinn, hold the No. 2 pick. Would they turn down Clowney? Or would they make the position even more of a strength as they chase the 49ers and Seahawks? To me, Clowney should be in play for them, too, even though DE is not a position of need.

Lions: Sammy Watkins and Calvin Johnson

Megatron is great, but he takes a beating, and that takes a toll. Detroit has had some complementary receivers for him over the years, but no one with Watkins' potential. How much better could Detroit's offense be if you take some pressure off Johnson? Adding Watkins would be huge for them -- it would also help Matthew Stafford, take pressure off the offensive line and boost the running game. It makes sense to me. That said, it's likely going to take a trade up for the Lions, who hold the 10th overall pick, to be in position to land Watkins. There's talk he could be off the board as early as No. 2 to St. Louis, but Detroit still could have a shot at another coveted receiver like Mike Evans.

Bucs: Khalil Mack and Lavonte David

We're accustomed to seeing 4-3 teams operate with a fast-flowing run-and-chase weakside linebacker and more of a thumper on the strong side, but those distinctions are becoming less important to NFL teams. Outside linebackers need to be able to do it all at each position and need to be almost interchangeable. Can you pair Mack, one of the draft's biggest risers, with David? I don't see why not. One of the Bucs' biggest needs is a player that can bring pressure off the edge, and Mack, while not a defensive end, certainly seems up to that task.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW