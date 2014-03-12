Watt-Clowney, Megatron-Watkins duos could be double trouble

Megatron is great, but he takes a beating, and that takes a toll. Detroit has had some complementary receivers for him over the years, but no one with Watkins' potential. How much better could Detroit's offense be if you take some pressure off Johnson? Adding Watkins would be huge for them -- it would also help Matthew Stafford, take pressure off the offensive line and boost the running game. It makes sense to me. That said, it's likely going to take a trade up for the Lions, who hold the 10th overall pick, to be in position to land Watkins. There's talk he could be off the board as early as No. 2 to St. Louis, but Detroit still could have a shot at another coveted receiver like Mike Evans.