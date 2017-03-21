Watson, Trubisky dominate poll of 22 NFL clubs on draft's top QB

There is anything but a consensus about the best quarterback prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft, but based on the results of Charley Casserly's survey, it could be a two-horse race.
The NFL Network analyst and former NFL GM polled personnel from 22 NFL clubs on the subject, and a vast majority selected either Clemson's Deshaun Watson (nine votes), or North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky (eight votes). Two favored Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, while three more were undecided. Conspicuously absent from the results: Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer.
"My feeling, when I watch the tape, Trubisky is the most consistent quarterback of all these guys in accuracy and decision-making, but he also has some inconsistencies," Casserly said Tuesday on Path To The Draft. "(He's) excellent outside the pocket, moving around and keeping his eyes downfield. Leadership, that's going to be the big question on him, and (that he has) only 13 starts in his college career."
Trubisky held his pro day workout Tuesday in front of 75 NFL personnel, including John Lynch, the GM of the QB-needy 49ers. He helped himself with a performance that NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock described as "a really solid day."
Watson completed his pro day last week. Kizer, whose workout will highlight a busy pro-day schedule on Thursday, is currently ranked as Mayock's No. 1 quarterback prospect. Mahomes' pro day workout is set for March 31.
Pro days won't bring the debate, or team evaluations of the top quarterbacks, to an end. Clubs will put them through a round of private workouts and visits in the coming weeks, as well. Trubisky said on Tuesday that he has workouts scheduled with the Browns, Jets, Chiefs and 49ers.