Watch: West Virginia receiver makes spectacular catch

West Virginia wide receiver Druw Bowen has yet to record his first catch in a Mountaineers game, but he already has a reception to his name that we won't forget anytime soon. Bowen made a stunning one-handed grab in a WVU practice on Wednesday, with a defender draped on him in the corner of the end zone.
Bowen (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) of Charleston, W.V., is only a freshman, and there's no telling when he might bring the crowd to its feet at Mountaineer Field. But for now, he has all the practice-field credibility he needs.
His catch comes just a few days after Ohio State's Noah Brown delivered this front-runner for catch of the year.