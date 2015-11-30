Watch: USC players erupt in celebration of Clay Helton hire

When USC athletic director Pat Haden chose Clay Helton to be his head coach of the future, removing his interim tag five days before the Trojans' Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford, the move might not have resounded nationally as a flashy hire.
But a video released by the school on Monday makes it clear Haden's decision resounded just fine with USC's players:
Senior quarterback Cody Kessler and junior linebacker Su'a Cravens were among the most vocal in their support of Helton to be named the team's permanent head coach. Cravens, in fact, suggested his decision on whether to apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draftwould be impacted by Helton's future with the program.
Given the team's reaction in the video, Kessler and Cravens spoke for most, if not all, of their teammates.