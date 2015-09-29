Watch: Receiver kicks ball to himself to make amazing catch

Did Knox College (Ill.) wide receiver Ilir Emini come down with the best catch in college football this year?
Maybe the most unlikely, maybe the luckiest, but we'll save the "best" label for one that was all skill and a little less, well, fluky. Nevertheless, Emini inadvertently kicks the ball away from the defender and into his own waiting hands to make the catch, and it's worth a look in each of these videos from last weekend's game between Knox and Lawrence University:
At some point this season, we'll see a catch in college football that's more physically impressive. But we won't see another as incredible as this one, although the amazing "Tip Six" from earlier this month hasn't lost any of its luster.