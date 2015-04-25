Watch: Georgia's Todd Gurley shows off speed on treadmill

Multiple reports in the last week regarding Todd Gurley's rehabilitation from a torn ACL have been encouraging, particularly with five NFL clubs telling NFL Media's Albert Breer that the former Georgia star running back has a "great shot" to be ready to play by Week 1 of the 2015 season.
Still, five teams doesn't represent a league-wide consensus, and Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was a bit more cautious Friday, saying he understood Gurley would be ready "at some time in the early parts" of the season, per The Associated Press.
On Friday, Gurley filed a report of his own -- via Instagram -- showing that, at the very least, he's come along far enough to spin a treadmill belt at a dizzying pace:
Gurley also posted a farewell to the staff at the EXOS training center in Pensacola, Fla., where he has spent the last four months rehabbing.
Of course, there are all kinds of hurdles Gurley must still clear that treadmill training can't assist, from cutting and agility to the mental challenge of returning to the field as well as taking hits while playing at full speed. Nevertheless, Gurley looks to be well on his way to those next steps.
Gurley is projected by many to be the first running back chosen in the draft, although speculation about where in the first round he might land is widely scattered. Brian Baldinger has the highest projection among NFL Media analysts at No. 6 overall to the New York Jets. The lowest is No. 26 to the Baltimore Ravens, per fellow analyst Lance Zierlein.