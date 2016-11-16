Watch: Craziest play of season decides conference-title game

For a second or so, Tyler Kavan appeared to give up at a crucial moment in Saturday's Great Plains Athletic Conference title game. Because he didn't, college football got its most bizarre play of the season, and Kavan got what proved to be the game-winning points.
The Morningside College running back took a carry 23 yards before being stripped of the ball, and stood still for a moment watching Northwestern's Donavan Weldon begin a 39-yard return the other way. Kavan then gave chase, however, and couldn't have been more surprised when Weldon tossed him an errant lateral at the end of the return. Kavan turned and raced 59 yards for a score, giving Morningside a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 14-13 win. It's a play that must be seen to be believed.
A player committed a turnover and scored a touchdown on the same play. Amazing.
Kavan posted the following to his Twitter account after the game:
Lucky? On this play, Kavan made his own luck with his decision to hustle.