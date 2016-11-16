Watch: Craziest play of season decides conference-title game

The Morningside College running back took a carry 23 yards before being stripped of the ball, and stood still for a moment watching Northwestern's Donavan Weldon begin a 39-yard return the other way. Kavan then gave chase, however, and couldn't have been more surprised when Weldon tossed him an errant lateral at the end of the return. Kavan turned and raced 59 yards for a score, giving Morningside a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 14-13 win. It's a play that must be seen to be believed.