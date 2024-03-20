Watch Caleb Williams' Pro Day live on NFL+ at 1:30 p.m. ET

The former Heisman Trophy winner is widely expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, whose general manager Ryan Poles will reportedly be in attendance Wednesday.

Williams' workout, like most Pro Days, should include scripted plays that showcase the quarterback's arm strength, accuracy, and dynamic ability. One reason players decline to throw at the Combine and prefer doing so at Pro Days is the ability to script the session to their strengths and throw to familiar receivers.