Watch Caleb Williams' Pro Day live on NFL+ at 1:30 p.m. ET

Published: Mar 20, 2024 at 08:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The University of Southern California conducts its Pro Day on Wednesday, which means: Welcome to the Caleb Williams show.

Williams, who declined to participate during on-field workouts during the NFL Scouting Combine, is expected to throw during USC's Pro Day.

You can watch all the action live on NFL+ starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is widely expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, whose general manager Ryan Poles will reportedly be in attendance Wednesday.

Williams' workout, like most Pro Days, should include scripted plays that showcase the quarterback's arm strength, accuracy, and dynamic ability. One reason players decline to throw at the Combine and prefer doing so at Pro Days is the ability to script the session to their strengths and throw to familiar receivers.

Other USC players like receiver Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, safety Calen Bullock, running back MarShawn Lloyd, and others will be on display for the 31 other NFL teams on the scouting trail, but Williams is the one everybody is tuning in for.

