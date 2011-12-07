Watch again as Cowboys learn what happens to ice in the desert

The Cardinals' overtime upset of the Cowboys last Sunday in Arizona was destined for infamy when Dallas coach Jason Garrett called a timeout as his kicker was in the process of winning the game. Relive the moment, and the very good game that led up to it, with enhanced sound on NFL Network Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
» Tune into NFL Network Wednesday for all the latest news from around the league, including the league's announcement of its "flex schedule" for Week 15 and appearances by pass rushers extraordinaire Jared Allen and Jason Taylor and Ravens running back Ray Rice.
» One of the Shame Report's favorites is back as Dave Dameshek takes on Brett Favre and his rumored return, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett for icing his own kicker and DC Rob Ryan for his hippie hair.
» The biggest game of the year so far in the NFC East, a meeting between the red-hot Saints and the surprising Titans, and the Steelers trying to stay in a tie for first place in the NFC North are some of the highlights as Jason La Canfora breaks down Week 14 in Inside Slant.
» Rob Gronkowski, who just tied a single-season NFL record for touchdown catches by a tight end, is another perfect example of the New England Patriots' drafting acumen, Albert Breer writes.
» With hybrid defenses taking over the sport, versatile linemen are fast becoming hot commodities. Bucky Brooks ranks the 10 best defensive linemen in college football.
» The NFL's finance committee voted unanimously to recommend Illinois businessman Shahid Khan's bid to buy the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.
» Phife Dawg of legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest joins Steve Wyche and Bucky Brooks on the Cover Two Podcast to talk Jets, Eagles and North Carolina sports.
» Which running backs will be fantasy workhorses in Week 14? Find out in Jason Smith's Touches Report.
» Have your say in who wins top honors for last weekend's games by voting for the NFL's Hardest-Working Man, Rookie of the Week, Air & Ground Players of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week. And don't forget to fill out your Pro Bowl ballot.