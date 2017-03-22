Watch: Adoree' Jackson makes trick catch at USC pro day

USC CB Adoree' Jackson didn't put his Olympic Trials-caliber speed on display at the Trojans' pro day Wednesday, but he still managed to put on a show for scouts.
How did he do it?
As you can see in the video above, he caught a punt while already holding three footballs -- two under his arms and a third between his knees -- and it certainly makes for good theater.
"The Rams coaches wanted to see me catch one, so I'm like, 'I caught two with one in my hand, now I'm about to catch three with two in my hand, go get it -- now I've got to catch four,'" Jackson said, per uscfootball.com's Keely Eure. "I was just trying to have fun and show them that, no matter with the wind blowing, I'll go hard and compete and show I can do a lot of things, that I can do more than they expect. ... He told me to stop (at four). I was like 'Alright, cool.' The highest I ever got was five, at SC. I should've gone for six to try to break my record."
Give Jackson high marks for difficulty and execution, although his performance in position drills is what NFL coaches and scouts were really there to see him do. After running a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, the pressure was off of the Trojans star. Jackson is one of the top cornerbacks available in the 2017 NFL Draft, and will bring accomplished return skills to his NFL team, as well.
Should we be at all surprised that a feat like that one came from Jackson, one of college football's most dynamic players over the last three years? Probably not, considering this isn't the first time he's been caught on video doing something regular people can't do.