Washington State's Connor Halliday shines in New Mexico Bowl

Halliday went into the game tied for third in the Pac-12 with 28 touchdown passes, a figure that also ranked 13th nationally. Alas, he also entered the game with 21 interceptions, five more than anyone else in the nation. That's the issue with Halliday: While he is a productive passer, throwing for 4,597 yards this season, a figure that should be enough for him to finish third nationally in that category, he makes a ton of careless throws.