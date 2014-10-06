Washington State fires special-teams coach after loss

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 11:25 AM
Leach-Mike-141006-TOS.jpg

There are good college football weekends and there are bad college football weekends.

Then there's what happened to Washington State.

The Cougars set a number of FBS and Pac-12 records behind quarterback Connor Halliday on Saturday but lost a heartbreaker to California 60-59 thanks to a missed field goal as time expired from point-blank range.

For that last reason and more, Mike Leach decided to make a change and let special-teams coach Eric Russell go on Monday. Russell's duties will be divided up among the rest of the staff.

"We made a change at special teams and, well, I think a great deal of coach Russell, but we wanted to split the special teams up among the assistants and the way he's most effective is with him running the whole thing," Leach said according to the The Spokesman-Review. "He's a great coach. Yeah, I decided to make a change at special teams."

In addition to the 19-yard attempt that went wide right to cost the team the game, Washington State gave up back-to-back kick returns for touchdowns in the third quarter to Cal's Trevor Davis. Those are certainly fireable offenses after a tough loss, but the issues on special teams started well before Saturday's game.

The Cougars currently rank 102nd in the country in kick-return defense, which is a bit of an issue given how often the team scores on offense. They're also 92nd in punt-return defense and among the bottom half of teams when it comes to returns themselves.

Offensive quality control assistant Eric Mele will take over some of Russell's duties and was elevated to one of the program's nine full-time coaches.

"Really a lot of the same administrative stuff he was doing before and he'll head up the special teams but deal it out among the assistants and just kind of keep it organized," Leach added.

Russell had given Wazzu's special teams a boost when he was initially hired at the school, but unfortunately got the quick hook in 2014 after some serious issues cost the team at least one win in the record book.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW