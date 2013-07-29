Washington State 2013 season preview

Any notions that the arrival of head coach Mike Leach and his Air Raid offense could immediately reverse Washington State's fortunes were quickly and emphatically shot down, though an overtime win over rival Washington in the Apple Cup did offer some hope going into the offseason. Leach did identify some wide receivers who can contribute, hardly a surprise given his work with Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Michael Crabtree at Texas Tech. After pushing numerous freshmen into the starting lineup, any significant NFL draft returns are years away.