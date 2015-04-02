Washington's trio of Round 1 prospects lead Thursday pro days

Big draw:DT Danny Shelton

Don't forget:LB/RB/S Shaq Thompson

Notable attendees:Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks GM John Schneider, Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, Titans RB Bishop Sankey

The skinny:Before getting into any of the workout, let us first note that Thompson worked out in a Superman T-shirt. He also lived up to his athletic billing during drills at both linebacker and defensive back and was able to turn his hips better than expected. Corner Marcus Peters built off his performance at the combine by looking smooth during drills. He also appeared a few pounds lighter than he was in Indy. Shelton moved well during his time running around (and through) bags. LB/DE Hau'oli Kikaha ran a 40-yard dash unofficially timed in the mid-4.5 range and looked quick during linebacker drills with Thompson. Also notable was former Huskies QB Keith Price, who worked out at the Veteran's Combine, putting in work with the various wide receivers. An unofficial time wasn't released in his 40-yard dash, but Kasen Williams had a productive day at wideout as well, especially with a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump.