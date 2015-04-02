Washington's trio of Round 1 prospects lead Thursday pro days

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the road to the 2015 NFL Draft has turned to pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.
Here's a look at the key takeaways from Thursday's pro day action.
Florida Atlantic: Smith draws interest
Big draw:DB D'Joun Smith
Don't forget: DB Damian Parms
Notable attendees:Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Bills GM Doug Whaley
The skinny:Just up the highway from Miami, a number of NFL teams made the trek to Boca Raton a day after many of them were watching the Hurricanes' pro day. Just about everybody was there to see Smith go through drills as well as the 40-yard dash, but fellow secondary member Parms also flashed potential in front of nearly two dozen scouts.
Maryland: Belichick checks out Diggs
Big draw:WR Stefon Diggs
Don't forget: WR Deon Long
Notable attendees:Patriots coach Bill Belichick, scouts or coaches from 29 other teams
The skinny:There are only a handful of pro days left on the calendar, so there was plenty of attention on Diggs, and he did not disappoint. He caught nearly everything thrown his way during receiver drills and looked quick as a whip when running shuttles. He stood on his other numbers from the combine. Fellow wideout Long had an OK workout but remains a late-round possibility or undrafted free agent.
Washington: Scouts flock to see Huskies
Big draw:DT Danny Shelton
Don't forget:LB/RB/S Shaq Thompson
Notable attendees:Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks GM John Schneider, Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, Titans RB Bishop Sankey
The skinny:Before getting into any of the workout, let us first note that Thompson worked out in a Superman T-shirt. He also lived up to his athletic billing during drills at both linebacker and defensive back and was able to turn his hips better than expected. Corner Marcus Peters built off his performance at the combine by looking smooth during drills. He also appeared a few pounds lighter than he was in Indy. Shelton moved well during his time running around (and through) bags. LB/DE Hau'oli Kikaha ran a 40-yard dash unofficially timed in the mid-4.5 range and looked quick during linebacker drills with Thompson. Also notable was former Huskies QB Keith Price, who worked out at the Veteran's Combine, putting in work with the various wide receivers. An unofficial time wasn't released in his 40-yard dash, but Kasen Williams had a productive day at wideout as well, especially with a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump.
On deck for April 7:Florida, Syracuse