Washington's Shaq Thompson will flip to defense vs. Arizona

Published: Nov 10, 2014 at 09:30 AM
Thompson-Kikaha-tos-111014.jpg

The Shaq Attack is back... on defense.

After two starts at running back, Washington's Shaq Thompson is headed back to his familiar starting role as the Huskies' play-making outside linebacker ahead of the team's showdown against Arizona on Saturday.

>> College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings

"So we're getting our running backs going a little bit, so we're maybe able to balance (Thompson) back over there (on defense) a little bit more," head coach Chris Petersen said Monday at his weekly press conference. "He'll start on that defensive side and we'll kind of go from there."

The two-way play from Thompson has earned him considerable Heisman Trophy recognition in recent weeks as injuries forced the coaching staff's hand in terms of where to play the explosive star. In his past two games playing mostly on offense, he had 215 all-purpose yards against Colorado while posting 16 carries for 100 yards against UCLA last week. With tailbacks Lavon Coleman and Dwayne Washington both apparently healthy, Thompson will likely see more time at his natural position as an outside linebacker starting this week.

Entering Washington's final three games, Thompson leads the team in rushing and is the fourth-leading tackler. Throw in the fact that he's got an FBS-best four defensive touchdowns and it's quite the season he's having on Montlake -- and part of the reason why NFL scouts are increasingly viewing him as a first-round talent.

Gaining Thompson back on defense was not the only bit of good news to emerge from Monday's press conference for Huskies defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, as it appears star pass rusher Hau'oli Kikaha will be ready to play this week after missing most of the UCLA game following an opening series sack.

"Hau'oli was running around out there today. As long as he can keep progressing, I think we'll be OK," Petersen added.

Kikaha should help provide a significant boost to the team's pass rush that wasn't up to standards last week against the Bruins. The defensive end leads the country in sacks and tackles for loss and forms one of the best one-two combos in the trenches with tackle Danny Shelton.

>> Heisman Watch: 10 contenders for college football's top individual award

It also appears John Ross III will join Thompson in starting on defense this week. The sophomore is the team's leading receiver but was moved to cornerback in practice last week due to numerous injuries on the back end. After seeing some time as the nickel back, the sophomore was listed as the starting cornerback ahead of freshman Naijiel Hale.

Another week and another shuffling of stars for Washington, who are looking for a win over a top-25 team and pulling out all the stops to get it done.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW