Washington's Shaq Thompson will flip to defense vs. Arizona

The two-way play from Thompson has earned him considerable Heisman Trophy recognition in recent weeks as injuries forced the coaching staff's hand in terms of where to play the explosive star. In his past two games playing mostly on offense, he had 215 all-purpose yards against Colorado while posting 16 carries for 100 yards against UCLA last week. With tailbacks Lavon Coleman and Dwayne Washington both apparently healthy, Thompson will likely see more time at his natural position as an outside linebacker starting this week.