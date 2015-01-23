Washington's Danny Shelton among 10 Senior Bowl standouts

Published: Jan 23, 2015 at 06:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

MOBILE, Ala. -- The full-contact practices at the Reese's Senior Bowl wrapped up on Thursday, and I've had an up-close look at the draft prospects competing here this week.

Plenty of players have flashed in practices, but which players have stood out the most? Here are the 10 prospects (five each from the North and South teams) that most frequently caught my eye along with some others that piqued my interest and bear watching as the draft process unfolds over the next few months (players are listed in alphabetical order).

Stephone Anthony, ILB, Clemson

Miami's Denzel Perryman was the most highly regarded of the inside linebackers in Mobile this week, and deservedly so. But Anthony made quite a name for himself, too. He can flat-out run, making plays sideline to sideline. I loved watching him. When Anthony diagnoses and reacts, look out. I was really impressed watching him retreat into coverage and break on the ball. He's a tremendous athlete.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke

When I asked defensive backs this week who's been their toughest cover, they consistently said it was Crowder. I knew coming into this week that Crowder was an elite kick and punt returner, and the team that drafts him can count on him to deliver in that way from the jump. However, he also is a great route runner and has good hands. Crowder is well-schooled in the passing game coming from Duke, where he was coached by David Cutcliffe. He's built more like a slot receiver at 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, and he's probably best-suited to play inside.

Carl Davis, DT, Iowa

We saw more from Davis than we might have expected this week in terms of being an upfield penetrator. It might have been the defensive scheme at Iowa that kept him as more of a two-gapper, but I saw him being very disruptive in the offensive backfield this week. He gave his stock a nice boost.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami

You'll hear a lot about Dorsett's speed, which is overwhelming -- he expects to run a 4.3 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine next month. But he showed me all week that he's not just a guy that can run fast. He ran good routes, made good cuts and competed for the ball really well. Dorsett made contested catches, and he's not big at 5-9 5/8, 183 pounds. He's more than a one-trick pony, though, and caught my eye at every practice.

Jalston Fowler, FB, Alabama

It might surprise some people to see a fullback on the list given that the position is no longer widely utilized in the NFL, but Fowler (5-11, 264) will run defenders over as a lead blocker. He also is dependable carrying the ball, not that he's asked to do so often, and has good hands to catch the ball out of the backfield. He reminds me a bit of former 49ers fullback Tom Rathman. One NFL executive told me Fowler would be a Day 1 starter for any team that still utilizes a fullback.

Nate Orchard, DE, Utah

Orchard entered the week looking to answer questions about whether he has the traits to play as an outside linebacker after playing with his hand in the ground at Utah. I think he proved he can make the transition to standing up. He can rush the passer and is stronger than you would think -- his bull rush surprised people. I saw him walk some offensive linemen back to the quarterback using his bull rush. One NFL executive asked me to please not tell anyone that his team really likes the former Utes star. His secret is safe, but word is out that teams are intrigued by Orchard.

Danny Shelton, NT, Washington

Some people believed coming into the week that Shelton could possibly be a top-10 selection in this year's draft, and he did nothing to dissuade them from that belief with his performance in practices. He's a big man at 6-2, 343, but he has better feet and stamina than you might think. Shelton is not just a sit-in-the-middle nose tackle. I think he can be a three-down defensive lineman at the next level -- he played against a lot of up-tempo offenses in the Pac-12 and he didn't come off the field much. Shelton reminds me of Casey Hampton early in his career with the Steelers.

Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke

The scouting report I had heard coming into this week was that Tomlinson is a good player with heavy feet. However, I thought his feet were more than quick enough when I watched him in practices. Plus, he accepted the challenge of going up against Shelton, the consensus top player at the Senior Bowl, and Tomlinson had no problem dealing with Shelton. In fact, Tomlinson acquitted himself quite nicely when matched up against him. The former Duke guard is a big, strong, forceful interior lineman with a good hand punch. I think he helped himself as much as any prospect at the Senior Bowl.

Clive Walford, TE, Miami

No matter who was covering Walford this week, the tight end was making plays. Many people think he's the top tight end in this draft, and he showed why this week. He's excellent getting off the line of scrimmage and runs routes well. Walford showed off an arsenal of subtle fakes that leave defenders hanging in coverage, which allows him to gain a step and run. At 6-4, 258, I think he's big enough to handle blocking in-line. Walford has a chance to be a complete tight end.

Kevin White, TCU, CB

I might be a bit biased, having seen White (5-9 3/8, 180) play in person four times over the past year, but just like 2014 first-round pick Jason Verrett, White is a vertically challenged former TCU corner who doesn't let his lack of height affect him. He makes plays on the ball, gains excellent positioning, can run with receivers and will tackle. He's the complete package and is willing to battle.

Others to keep an eye on:Ameer Abdullah, RB, Nebraska; T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh; Grady Jarrett, NT, Clemson; Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State; Jeff Luc, LB, Cincinnati; Denzel Perryman, ILB, Miami.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter *@CFD22.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW