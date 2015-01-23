Washington's Danny Shelton among 10 Senior Bowl standouts

Orchard entered the week looking to answer questions about whether he has the traits to play as an outside linebacker after playing with his hand in the ground at Utah. I think he proved he can make the transition to standing up. He can rush the passer and is stronger than you would think -- his bull rush surprised people. I saw him walk some offensive linemen back to the quarterback using his bull rush. One NFL executive asked me to please not tell anyone that his team really likes the former Utes star. His secret is safe, but word is out that teams are intrigued by Orchard.