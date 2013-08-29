Washington Huskies suspend Austin Seferian-Jenkins for opener

Washington tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been suspended for the season opener against Boise State, the Seattle Times reported Thursday night.
Seferian-Jenkins was arrested in March on DUI charges and pleaded guilty in July, drawing a one-day jail sentence and five years probation. Head coach Steve Sarkisian declined to say publicly what punishment the junior would face, but the Seattle Times indicated what was to be a two-game suspension was cut in half after Seferian-Jenkins met certain requirements.
Seferian-Jenkins broke his pinkie finger during fall camp, but was listed as a starter on the team's depth chart released earlier this week even with the injury and possible disciplinary action clouding his status.
Seferian-Jenkins holds every significant single-season and career school record for a tight end after only two seasons of action and has drawn comparisons to New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski from observers.