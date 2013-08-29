Washington Huskies open in top Pac-12 game of Week 1

It's not the loaded schedule like that of the weekend of Sept. 14, but there are some very compelling matchups to open the 2013 season. Best of all, there are only three paycheck games against FCS opposition, so the potential for some early intrigue and drama exists. Go back to last season and the first weekend introduced us to Brett Hundley and Marcus Mariota. Could USC safety Su'a Cravens, California quarterback Jared Goff or Washington slot receiver John Ross deliver their own breakthrough moments this year, or will it be someone off the radar entirely?