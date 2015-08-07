Washington dismisses son of late rapper Nate Dogg

"I would like to announce that I will be taking my football career elsewhere and thank the University of Washington for everything they've taught me," Hale wrote. "I thank (coaches Lake and Petersen) for being there for me and understanding everything that I go through. Nobody in this world will understand my life yet I'm still moving forward. I'm so thankful to play and start many games as a true freshman in the Pac-12 and those memories will stick with me forever. New chapter ahead .. Ride with me."