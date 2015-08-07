Washington dismisses son of late rapper Nate Dogg

University of Washington coach Chris Petersen has dismissed defensive back Naijiel Hale, the son of late rapper Nate Dogg, from the UW football program.
Petersen cited disciplinary reasons for the dismissal but cited no other details for the decision, which marks the second time in 15 months Petersen has dismissed one of UW's top defensive backs. Last November, Petersen dismissed cornerback Marcus Peters, who was nevertheless drafted No. 18 overall in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.
UW wasted no time removing Hale's name from its official roster. Washington opens fall camp Saturday.
"Unfortunately, that always happens. Naijiel's been dismissed from our program," Petersen said, according to the Seattle Times. "We need to move forward. Wish Naijiel the best."
Like Peters before him, Hale expressed thanks to the UW staff for the opportunity to play. But in an Instagram post, he indicated he'll transfer without suggesting which school might be next.
"I would like to announce that I will be taking my football career elsewhere and thank the University of Washington for everything they've taught me," Hale wrote. "I thank (coaches Lake and Petersen) for being there for me and understanding everything that I go through. Nobody in this world will understand my life yet I'm still moving forward. I'm so thankful to play and start many games as a true freshman in the Pac-12 and those memories will stick with me forever. New chapter ahead .. Ride with me."
Hale played in 14 games for the Huskies last season, making two starts with 12 tackles and two pass breakups. If he transfers to another FBS program, he will be required to sit out a season of eligibility before playing again, under NCAA rules.