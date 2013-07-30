Washington DE Pio Vatuvei dismissed for violation of team rules

Vatuvei, a 6-foot-2, 281-pound sophomore from Patterson, Calif., appeared in nine games as a true freshman last season and recorded seven tackles before suffering a knee injury. Vatuvei, who had committed to USC before signing with Washington, was expected to take on a bigger role this season, as Huskies head coach Steve Sarkisian identified the defensive line as the one position group that had not dramatically improved in 2012 under new defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.