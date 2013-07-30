Washington DE Pio Vatuvei dismissed for violation of team rules

Washington has dismissed defensive end Pio Vatuvei for a violation of team rules, the school announced Tuesday.
Vatuvei, a 6-foot-2, 281-pound sophomore from Patterson, Calif., appeared in nine games as a true freshman last season and recorded seven tackles before suffering a knee injury. Vatuvei, who had committed to USC before signing with Washington, was expected to take on a bigger role this season, as Huskies head coach Steve Sarkisian identified the defensive line as the one position group that had not dramatically improved in 2012 under new defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
Wilcox will have to be especially creative, with defensive end Hau'oli Jamora and defensive tackle Lawrence Lagafuaina coming off knee injuries. Washington should have a solid group of starters anchored by Danny Shelton on the interior and Jamora, if healthy, but there will be questionable depth beyond that, exacerbated by Vatuvei's exit days before the start of fall camp.