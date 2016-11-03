Washington-Cal game draws scouts from 10 NFL clubs

2 clubs credentialed to attend:Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Details: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Three top players:Alabama (LB Reuben Foster, WR Calvin Ridley, OT Cam Robinson); LSU (RB Leonard Fournette, S Jamal Adams, CB Tre'Davious White).

Matchup to watch:Alabama LB Reuben Foster vs. LSU RB Leonard Fournette. Stopping a rusher of Fournette's strength and power is a group effort, but Foster's play as Alabama's middle linebacker will be especially important. Alabama's defensive line can hold its own against double teams, which will help keep Foster's path to the ball carrier more clear. A fearless hitter, Foster won't be shy about filling Fournette's rushing lanes aggressively. He also has the speed to get to the sideline on stretch plays, so this is a battle that will extend beyond the tackle box.