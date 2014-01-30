Warren Sapp slams Miami Hurricanes head coach Al Golden

Warren Sapp is not happy with Miami (Fla.) head coach Al Golden.
Sapp, an NFL Network analyst and proud alum of The U, unloaded when discussing the state of the Hurricanes with 560 WQAM's "Kup and Crowder Show."
"Don't talk to me about Al Golden and whatever that D-coordinator's name is," Sapp said. "Al Golden, let me tell you what I've learned in the 19 years of being around the NFL ... you don't ever hire someone that you can't fire. That's the golden rule. The D-coordinator is killing my school. That looks like no Miami defense in the history of our school, even when (Howard) Schnellenberger was getting it started!"
Under Golden and defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio, Miami ranked 89th in the nation in total defense, allowing 426 yards per game during the 2013 season. The Hurricanes allowed 36 points to Louisville, 41 points to Florida State, 42 to Virginia Tech, and 48 to Duke. Not surprisingly, Miami lost all four of those games.
Falling to the Blue Devils had Sapp especially upset.
"Boy, Duke spotted us 10 points and beat us by 15 in a high school stadium," Sapp said. "I'm sick right now!"
Sapp also had a "real issue" with Golden interviewing with Penn State for its head-coaching position, even though Golden played for the Nittany Lions and earned his bachelor's degree from the school.
"Go home," Sapp said. "You don't need to be interviewing at home if you know what home is. Go home then."
And while Miami got walloped by the Seminoles and had to watch them claim the BCS national championship, Sapp couldn't resist taking a shot at rival FSU.
Said Sapp: "Let me tell you what: they get another one, and then they'll catch our baseball team."