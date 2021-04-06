Warren Moon foresees rocky ending to Russell Wilson-Seahawks relationship

At one point, a seismic Russell Wilson trade felt almost imminent. In Warren Moon's opinion, the recent rumblings were only a precursor of what's inevitably to come.

Like Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch before him, Wilson has publicly expressed his discontent with certain aspects of Seattle's game plan. In the prior situations, Sherman and Lynch were eventually jettisoned from the franchise. Moon predicts the same will eventually happen with Wilson.

The Hall of Fame QB discussed the future Hall of Famer's situation with NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast.

"I think it's kind of headed, unfortunately, in the same direction [as Lynch and Sherman]," Moon said. "I think right now it's almost like a marriage that's started to just have squabbles and they're squabbling about certain little issues, whether it's pass protection, whether it's talent. There's all these little squabbles going on right now. And I think because of Russell's contract situation, there's not a whole lot the Seahawks can do as far as moving him somewhere else, even if they wanted to.

"So, I think he's definitely there this year unless they just want to take a hit and not become a really good football team for a year or so. But I think that the marriage is not going to end very well going down the road. I think this squabble is going to turn into more of a separation and then a divorce at some point. And that usually happens with most players anyway. You just don't like it to happen because of the two sides not getting along."

Things have been quiet on the Wilson trade front since the Bears failed to strike a deal last month. Of course, that doesn't mean all of the other 10-plus teams with interest in the 32-year-old have stopped keeping a watchful eye.

With Wilson's uncertain future still looming over Lumen Field, the next few months will be key for Seattle if its goal is to keep Moon's prediction from coming to fruition.