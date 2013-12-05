Warrants detail allegations in Jameis Winston case

A probable-cause statement in the sexual-assault investigation that involves Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston shows the complainant told police she was raped at an apartment after a night at a bar.
The statement, signed Jan. 16 and first made public Thursday, was attached to a search warrant request seeking the woman's text messages from the night of Dec. 7, 2012.
Winston is not named in the search warrant.
In the probable-cause statement, a Tallahassee Police Department investigator said the woman told police she and her friends were drinking and that she had about five or six shots of liquor. The woman told police that after her friends left the bar, she began to feel the effects of the alcohol and her memory became "very broken."
The report said she told police she recalled getting into a taxi with a black male, who later raped her as she tried to fight him off in an apartment. The report also said the woman told police that at some point, another black man with dreadlocks came into the room and told the man to stop, but the suspect led her into a bathroom.
The state attorney has called a news conference for 2 p.m. ET Thursday to announce a decision on whether Winston will be charged.
