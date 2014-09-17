Warrant issued for West Virginia CB Daryl Worley

The violation of team rules that got West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley suspended from the team indefinitely Monday was apparently the result of a physical altercation with a female.
The Morgantown (W.V.) Police Department issued a warrant Wednesday for Worley's arrest on a battery charge, according to post-gazette.com, and said Worley allegedly put his hands around the neck of a woman and pushed her down shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to police, surveillance video showed Worley in an argument with the female outside Lux Nightclub. The woman was not seriously injured.
WVU coach Dana Holgorsen declined comment Tuesday on whether Worley could be reinstated in time for the Mountaineers' game against Oklahoma Saturday.
Worley is the team's third-leading tackler with 17, and had already recorded two interceptions on the season in three games. Among those was the only interception thrown this season by Alabama quarterback Blake Sims, one of the WVU highlights in a 33-23 season-opening loss to the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. Worley, a sophomore, was set to be a full-time starter at cornerback for the Mountaineers this season after playing extensively last year as a true freshman, when he made five starts.
Oklahoma, one of the nation's most dangerous passing teams and with a star wide receiver in Sterling Shepard, is in a better position to take advantage of Worley's absence than most teams on the WVU schedule, other than perhaps Texas Tech or Baylor.