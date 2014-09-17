Warrant issued for West Virginia CB Daryl Worley

Worley is the team's third-leading tackler with 17, and had already recorded two interceptions on the season in three games. Among those was the only interception thrown this season by Alabama quarterback Blake Sims, one of the WVU highlights in a 33-23 season-opening loss to the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. Worley, a sophomore, was set to be a full-time starter at cornerback for the Mountaineers this season after playing extensively last year as a true freshman, when he made five starts.