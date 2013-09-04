Wake Forest WR Michael Campanaro expected to play Friday

"I think (Campanaro) could have played last week," Wake coach Jim Grobe said Wednesday on the ACC teleconference. "He had been having problems with his hamstrings since our third scrimmage. He didn't have a pulled hamstring, but it tightened up and he didn't practice much leading up to the first game. We just felt it would not be in his best interests or ours for him to play against Presbyterian. He's full speed again and he should be fine against Boston College."