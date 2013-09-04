Wake Forest WR Michael Campanaro expected to play Friday

Wake Forest's Michael Campanaro, the third-leading receiver in the ACC last season, is expected to make his 2013 debut Friday night when the Demon Deacons play at Boston College in the league opener for both teams.
Campanaro (5 feet 11, 190 pounds) missed last week's season-opening victory over Presbyterian with a hamstring issue.
"I think (Campanaro) could have played last week," Wake coach Jim Grobe said Wednesday on the ACC teleconference. "He had been having problems with his hamstrings since our third scrimmage. He didn't have a pulled hamstring, but it tightened up and he didn't practice much leading up to the first game. We just felt it would not be in his best interests or ours for him to play against Presbyterian. He's full speed again and he should be fine against Boston College."
Campanaro has started each of the past two seasons and had 152 receptions and eight touchdowns in those two campaigns. He was a preseason first-team All-ACC selection by the league media.
Campanaro is a physical possession receiver who is comfortable lining up on the outside or in the slot; he has soft hands and runs good routes. Campanaro seems likely to leave as Wake's career receptions leader but is unlikely to pass Ricky Proehl as the school record-holder in receiving yardage.
He likely will be matched up part of the time Friday against Boston College CB Al Louis-Jean, who has All-ACC potential. Louis-Jean was suspended and missed BC's opening win over Villanova.
Wake could be without starting OLT Hunter Goodwin, who injured his shoulder in the opener. If he can't go, senior Steven Chase would get the start. Colin Summers, Wake's projected starting right tackle, is sitting out this season because of an issue with blood clots.
