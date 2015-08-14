Wake Forest WR Cortez Lewis is king of customized handshakes

If Wake Forest wide receiver Cortez Lewis has any trouble with the playbook, it has nothing to do with his memory.
Word is, Lewis has customized handshakes with some 50 teammates or more, and the school's athletic department decided to capture a lot of them on video.
If you weren't counting, we were. That's 40 in total, each with its own individual twist.
Perhaps more amazing is that Lewis is only a redshirt freshman, so he hasn't exactly had a lot of time to get to know everyone on the team. At least, not nearly as much time as an upperclassman.
If things don't work out for Lewis in football, sign him up as an alumni fundraiser.