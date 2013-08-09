Wake Forest's Josh Harris will play after appeal granted

A week after being suspended for the season, Wake Forest starting tailback Josh Harris was reinstated Friday by the NCAA.
When the school announced Harris' suspension on Aug. 1, no reason was given. The school also announced that day that Harris would appeal and no basis for an appeal was given, either.
Harris (5-feet-11, 210 pounds), who has been clocked at 10.09 in the 100 meters and as fast as 4.34 in the 40, has had an up-and-down career. He looked like a future star as a redshirt freshman in 2010, when he rushed for 720 yards and five TDs despite starting just four times.
But he suffered through injuries in 2011 and played in nine games, starting five, and rushed for 432 yards and three scores. Last season, he started all 11 games he played in and had 608 yards and five touchdowns.
"I am happy that the appeal was approved," Wake coach Jim Grobe said in a release from the school. "I am excited to get Josh into camp."
His return gives Wake a potentially solid 1-2 punch at tailback with Deandre Martin, a tough inside runner who rushed for 484 yards and six scores last season. Redshirt freshman Joshua Wilhite also should see time. Grobe has said revving up the rushing attack is a priority this season.