Wake Forest's Campanaro says he turned heads at NFL combine

But he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the combine, including an unofficial 10-yard split of 1.53 seconds -- the same as Clemson's Sammy Watkins, who ran a 4.43 40. Campanaro also had a vertical jump of 39 inches, a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches, a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.01 seconds and a 3-cone drill time of 6.77 seconds. Only seven wide receivers had a better shuttle time, and the upshot is that Campanaro seems to be a lot more athletic than was assumed.