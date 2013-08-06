Wake Forest 2013 season preview

WR Michael Campanaro: Campanaro (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) has started each of the past two seasons and had 152 receptions and eight touchdowns in those two campaigns. He should be one of the ACC's top receivers again this season. Campanaro has average speed. He is a possession receiver (the longest catch of his career is 41 yards and his career average is 10.5 yards per catch) who is comfortable lining up on the outside or in the slot. He has soft hands, runs good routes and can find an open spot in a zone. Campanaro has returned punts and kickoffs for the Demon Deacons, too. He seems likely to leave as Wake's career receptions leader but is unlikely to pass Ricky Proehl as the school recordholder in receiving yardage.