Von Miller: 'Johnny Manziel is not an easy guy to sack'

"Johnny Manziel is not an easy guy to sack, but you've just got to keep going," he said. "You've got to keep hunting. You've got to be relentless. Johnny Manziel, he makes a lot of plays happen, but if you stay after him and be relentless, I feel like you can get him down. I feel like I can get him down, most definitely. He makes guys miss. He might make you miss one or two times, you've just got to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself."