Vols have bookend OTs in Antonio Richardson, Ja'Wuan James

James handles the right tackle position for the Volunteers, making for a true bookend pair with Richardson. A senior who passed on the chance to turn pro early last year, James (6-5, 318) has recorded 37 career starts and with a healthy season and a bowl game for UT, could reach 50. Scouting projections on James indicate he may not be athletic enough to have NFL potential as a left tackle. He is regarded more as a right tackle or, possibly, a guard. Entering his final collegiate season, James is expected to be a mid-round draft choice in 2014. Vols center James Stone and left guard Zach Fulton will likely be drafted next spring as well, but James is expected to be chosen ahead of his teammates on the interior.