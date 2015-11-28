Virginia Tech to hire Memphis' Justin Fuente as head coach

Memphis' Justin Fuente will be the next head coach at Virginia Tech, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported on Saturday.
Fuente has been the Tigers' head coach since 2012, leading the team to a 26-23 record, including Saturday's 63-0 win over SMU.
Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said Saturday that Fuente's hiring is not official.
Fuente called reports of his departure for Virginia Tech "premature" on Saturday. "There's a time for that and it's not right now," he said, per WHBQ FOX13's Matt Stark.
He inherited a team that had five total wins in the three seasons prior to his arrival and built Memphis into the American Athletic Conference champions in 2014. It was the program's first conference title in more than 40 years.
Frank Beamer announced earlier this month that he would retire as Virginia Tech's head coach at the end of the season after 29 seasons at the helm.
Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster and associate head coach/running backs coach Shane Beamer, Frank Beamer's son, will remain on the Hokies' staff, according to ESPN's Brett McMurphy.