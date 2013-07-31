Virginia Tech's Scot Loeffler among ACC coordinators to watch

Virginia: Fourth-year coach Mike London has a 16-21 mark with the Cavs and is feeling some heat, which explains why there are new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Steve Fairchild, who spent last season as an offensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills, is the new offensive coordinator -- he was Colorado State's coach from 2008-11. Jon Tenuta, who was the linebackers coach at North Carolina State last season will oversee the defense. He has a vast resume as a coordinator. Also new to the staff as the tight ends coach/associate head coach for offense is Tom O'Brien, who was fired as NC State's coach after last season. Tenuta -- who replaced the fired Jim Reid, now an assistant at Iowa -- might be the most blitz-happy DC in college football. He'll blitz anywhere on the field, on any down, with a wide variety of players. The Cavs should be vastly more aggressive across the board. Fairchild replaces Bill Lazor, who now is quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. There won't be a scheme change -- it's up to Fairchild (and O'Brien) to simply ramp up the attack. While the Cavs were 37th nationally in pass offense, they were 98th in rush offense and 95th in scoring offense.