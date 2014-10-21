Virginia Tech's Luther Maddy will sit out rest of season

Virginia Tech's Luther Maddy, one of the top five senior defensive tackles nationally, is going to miss the rest of the season and is seeking a medical redshirt.
Maddy (6-foot-1, 293 pounds) hasn't played since a Sept. 20 loss to Georgia Tech because of a knee injury; he needs a second surgery on the knee, he announced Monday night.
Maddy -- who hasn't redshirted -- suffered a meniscus injury in a Sept. 13 loss to East Carolina but still played the next week against Georgia Tech. He had an arthroscopy in late September, but the knee has not responded.
Maddy started in each of the past three seasons and was a preseason All-ACC pick this fall. He is a squatty guy who is solid against the run, but he also has a quick first step and is an effective pass rusher; Maddy had 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries last season, and he has 11.5 sacks in his career.
He should get the redshirt and, assuming he is healthy, will be one of the nation's top defensive tackles next season.
Sophomore Nigel Williams (6-2, 291) has replaced him in the lineup, but there has been a noticeable drop-off in production; Williams has made five tackles in the past three games, though he does have 1.5 sacks.
Maddy is the Hokies' second potential All-ACC defender to be lost for the season. Brandon Facyson, who was set to team with fellow sophomore Kendall Fuller to give the Hokies one of the nation's top cornerback duos, has suffered from a stress fracture in his shin and hasn't played since the loss to East Carolina. He also is expected to receive a medical redshirt.
