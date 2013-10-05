Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas throws for 293 yards, 3 TDs

Thomas was 19 of 28 for 293 yards and three touchdowns -- with zero interceptions -- as the Hokies downed North Carolina 27-17 Saturday. It was the second three-touchdown day of his career; the other time came in a 38-35 win over Miami almost two years to the day -- Oct. 8, 2011. The yardage total was the fourth-highest of his career. And it was just the fourth time in 17 games that Thomas didn't throw a pick.