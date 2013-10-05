Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas throws for 293 yards, 3 TDs

Published: Oct 05, 2013 at 09:31 AM
Logan Thomas-131005-Spot.jpg

"Consistency" isn't a word that has been used much at all in the past two seasons in conjunction with Virginia Tech senior quarterback Logan Thomas, but maybe it's time to dust it off.

Thomas was 19 of 28 for 293 yards and three touchdowns -- with zero interceptions -- as the Hokies downed North Carolina 27-17 Saturday. It was the second three-touchdown day of his career; the other time came in a 38-35 win over Miami almost two years to the day -- Oct. 8, 2011. The yardage total was the fourth-highest of his career. And it was just the fourth time in 17 games that Thomas didn't throw a pick.

In addition, it was the second game in a row -- but also just the second time in 27 games -- that he completed more than two-thirds of his pass attempts in one game. And it was only the second time in 13 games that he completed 60 percent of his passes.

Thomas (6-feet-6, 254 pounds) has one of the strongest arms in the nation, is a physical runner and has been clocked as fast as 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash. But he has tumbled down draft boards because of faulty mechanics, poor decision-making and inconsistent accuracy. Playing well in two games is a row is a big positive for Thomas, especially coming in back-to-back key ACC games.

The Hokies' next three games come against teams with shaky defenses: Pitt, Duke and Boston College. That means Thomas will be expected to continue his solid play. Can he do it?

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

