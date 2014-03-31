Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas hit 60 mph with combine throw

That Thomas looks to have the strongest arm in this draft should surprise no one. Arm strength never has been an issue with him. But every other thing that comes with playing quarterback has been an issue for Thomas, from his mechanics to his decision-making to his accuracy. While he was a three-year starter for the Hokies who threw for 9,005 yards and 53 touchdowns, he also tossed 39 interceptions and completed just 55.6 percent of his passes.