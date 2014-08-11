Virginia Tech's Kendall Fuller: I was 'too lazy' at times in 2013

Published: Aug 11, 2014 at 06:13 AM
Fullers-140811-TOS.jpg

Virginia Tech cornerback Kendall Fuller spent part of the 2014 NFL Draft in the green room.

He was there as part of brother Kyle's entourage -- Kyle Fuller went 14th overall in the first round to the Chicago Bears -- but while it will be at least two years before Kendall enters the draft, he definitely would seem to have the talent necessary to be a green-room guy.

Kendall Fuller (6-foot, 190 pounds) was a freshman All-American selection last season, when he was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after finishing with six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 58 tackles. As well as he played as a true freshman, he told the Roanoke (Va.) Times there is room for improvement.

"I think last year at times, I would get too lazy and give up a play," he said. "Coach (Bud) Foster and Coach (Torrian) Gray -- they always talk about if you get 'laxed up,' one play can cost you the game. So just being tuned into every single play and just try not to give up too many plays."

Foster, who has been Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator for 20 years, and Gray, who has been the Hokies' secondary coach for nine seasons, said Fuller has a high ceiling. Both said San Diego Chargers corner Brandon Flowers -- who was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 NFL Draft -- was the best defensive back the Hokies have had, and that Fuller has that kind of potential.

"I'm hoping in a couple years, he's going to be the best one," Foster said. "He's a lot like Brandon Flowers, a lot like his brother. He's a little bigger, a little more physical, I think, than Kyle. ... So he's kind of in that line with Brandon, being a physical guy at the point of attack. But he has a great IQ."

Gray also mentioned Fuller's football smarts.

"Kendall has a gifted skill set, and he's so smart mentally," Gray said. "But he's going to continue to get smarter mentally if he's able to still slow the game down more."

One thing to expect from Fuller this season is more man-to-man coverage. His use in that style of play grew as last season progressed, and he told the Washington Post he is looking forward to being placed on an island even more this season. Gray told the newspaper that was a possibility.

"If you got (high-level) corners or DBs, you can do so many different things to help you from a scheme standpoint, especially with the varying offenses we see," he told the Post. "If you can take certain parts of the field or guys out of the offense's repertoire, it makes the game so much easier."

Foster told the Roanoke newspaper that Fuller had "an outstanding summer, and he's having an outstanding camp. Sometimes DBs -- you don't notice them because nobody is throwing to them or he's taking everything away. That's what he's doing right now."

Fuller isn't Virginia Tech's only high-level defensive back. The Hokies' starting quartet of Fuller and Brandon Facyson (6-2, 189) at corner, Kyshoen Jarrett (5-11, 200) at strong safety and Detrick Bonner (6-1, 206) at free safety might be the nation's best; at the least, it's a top-three unit. Facyson had five picks as a true freshman last season, while Bonner and Jarrett are seniors who began their careers at corner before moving to safety. Each is heading into his third season as a starter.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.