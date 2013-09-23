Virginia Tech's J.R. Collins having a big senior season

Collins (6-feet-2, 248 pounds) has had an inconsistent career with the Hokies. He had an excellent sophomore season in 2011, with 57 tackles, six sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, an interception and an astounding 29 quarterback hurries. But he gained a lot of weight that offseason, eating his way to 274 pounds, and ended up in the coaches' doghouse. He still managed to make 31 tackles but had just 1.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.