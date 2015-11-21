Virginia Tech's Dadi Nicolas penalized for striking referee

Virginia Tech defensive end Dadi Nicolas has had a quiet senior season for the Hokies, but this isn't the way a senior NFL draft prospect is supposed to make noise:
Nicolas had just been flagged for being offsides, and when referee Ron Cherry delivered the signal, Nicolas struck him on the arm and was then flagged for a personal foul. He's fortunate he wasn't ejected, and the lapse in judgment is certain to be a topic when Nicolas is interviewed by NFL personnel executives at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
Thanks to Nicolas, North Carolina was able to get out of a third-and-long situation, and went on to win the game, 30-27, in overtime.
Before the season, NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter projected Nicolas as a top-50 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Nicolas, he hasn't backed up that projection with his senior season. After amassing 18.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an incredible 35 quarterback hurries as a junior in 2014, Nicolas' production in those categories this year has slipped dramatically (5.5 TFLs, one sack, five hurries).
Trust us, Dadi. This isn't the way to get noticed again.