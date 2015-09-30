Virginia Tech CB Kendall Fuller to miss rest of season

Virginia Tech cornerback Kendall Fuller, one of the top players at his position in college football, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.
Fuller is the younger brother of 2014 Chicago Bears first-round pick Kyle Fuller, who played the same position for the Hokies.
"Kendall was very determined to compete as long as he could with this injury," Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer said in a statement. "While we are all disappointed he is sidelined for the remainder of the season, we know Kendall will approach his rehab with a positive attitude and will continue to contribute to our team with his knowledge and leadership."
According to Mike Goforth, the Hokies' associate athletics director for sports medicine, Fuller attempted to play through a torn meniscus, sustained during preseason practice in August, in the team's first three games. He had 26 pass breakups over the first two years of his career, but only one through three games this season before opting for surgery.
As a junior, Fuller could apply for entry into the 2016 NFL Draft if he forgoes his last year of NCAA eligibility.
NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein ranked Fuller the No. 3 defensive back to watch in college football prior to the season.