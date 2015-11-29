Virginia Tech announces hiring of Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech formally announced the hiring of Memphis coach Justin Fuente Sunday to replace retiring coach Frank Beamer as head coach.
Fuente took over one of the worst programs in college football in 2012 and compiled a record of 26-23. Behind quarterback Paxton Lynch, Memphis won the American Athletic Conference title in 2014 and went 9-3 this season, including a win over Ole Miss.
The Hokies won their sixth game of the season Saturday with a 23-20 win over Virginia, which qualified them for bowl eligibility and, thus, extended Beamer's career for one more game. According to ESPN's Brett McMurphy, longtime VT defensive coordinator Bud Foster will remain on the Hokies' coaching staff, along with assistant coach Shane Beamer.
Beamer's last game will be Virginia Tech's 23rd consecutive bowl appearance, the longest such streak in FBS.