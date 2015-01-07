Vinny Testaverde's son Vincent transferring to Miami

Miami fans who show up at Sun Life Stadium in the next few years might do a double-take when they see a familiar name taking snaps under center for the Hurricanes.
Former NFL All-Pro quarterback Vinny Testaverde told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his son, Vincent, would be transferring from Texas Tech to his dad's old haunt of Coral Gables.
The younger of the two Testaverdes walked-on for the Red Raiders coming out of high school but informed school officials he was opting to transfer closer to the family's Tampa, Fla. area home. Despite being far down on the depth chart when he arrived in Lubbock, Vincent was pressed into action for the team as a freshman this season because of injuries in a game against Texas and was the primary backup the rest of the year.
With talented rising sophomore Patrick Mahomes and former starter Davis Webb set to battle for the starting job heading into spring practice, however, it appears Testaverde was looking to find another more appealing situation. Either way, he becomes the fifth quarterback to transfer from the Red Raiders in the past two years under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Testaverde might not be transferring to Miami in order to start -- ACC Rookie of the Year Brad Kaaya is slated to be the Hurricanes' starting quarterback in 2015 and beyond -- but the possibility exists for him to earn a scholarship with the program, and he could be the team's backup at the position as soon as the upcoming season, thanks to the departures of two seniors.
NCAA rules dictate that Testaverde would typically have to sit out a full season before seeing action in Miami, but it's possible that he could be granted a waiver to play right away.
The elder Testaverde won the Heisman Trophy at Miami in 1986 and had a 21-year career in the NFL with seven clubs after he was selected No. 1 overall in the 1987 NFL Draft. His son might not be able to duplicate such success in a Miami uniform, but he will certainly make more than a few fans start to feel their age upon seeing him taking snaps for the Hurricanes.