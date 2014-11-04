Vinny Testaverde's son expected to make first Texas Tech start

Another Testaverde is back on a big football stage, but this time, 21-year NFL veteran Vinny Testaverde can just watch from the stands. His son, Vincent Testaverde, just seven years after his father's pro football career ended, could be starting for Texas Tech when the Red Raiders take on Oklahoma on Nov. 15.
The Red Raiders walk-on from Tampa was pressed into action due to injuries against Texas Saturday, and completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards against the Longhorns.
"I was proud of the way he handled himself," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "That's not easy to come into that situation."
He's not nearly as big (6-foot-1, 187 pounds) as his father was, and played just two years of high school football.
Kingsbury said his brief relationship with Vinny Testaverde as teammates with the New York Jets in 2005 helped lead to the Red Raiders' recruitment of the younger Testaverde out of Tampa Jesuit High School. Kingsbury credited former Texas Tech assistant Dave Raih, now of the Green Bay Packers, with the discovery.