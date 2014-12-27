Vincent Testaverde transferring out of Texas Tech

Texas Tech quarterback Vincent Testaverde, the son of former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde, is transferring after a season on the Red Raiders' bench. A Texas Tech official confirmed the departure, according to wreckem247.com, but it is unclear which school he will attend next. Spokesman Blayne Beal said Testaverde wants to be closer to his hometown of Tampa, Fla., where his father spent the first six of his 21 NFL seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.