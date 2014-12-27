Vincent Testaverde transferring out of Texas Tech

Texas Tech quarterback Vincent Testaverde, the son of former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde, is transferring after a season on the Red Raiders' bench. A Texas Tech official confirmed the departure, according to wreckem247.com, but it is unclear which school he will attend next. Spokesman Blayne Beal said Testaverde wants to be closer to his hometown of Tampa, Fla., where his father spent the first six of his 21 NFL seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Testaverde, a freshman walk-on at Texas Tech, was pressed into action due to injuries against Texas and completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards and an interception in a 34-13 loss on Nov. 1.
Under NCAA rules, Testaverde would have to sit out the 2015 season if he transfers to another FBS program, but would be eligible to play immediately at an FCS school. If Testaverde intends to continue playing at the FBS level, the obvious option is South Florida, Tampa's lone FBS program. But if the Bulls are unable to offer Testaverde a scholarship, an FCS school could be a more attractive option.