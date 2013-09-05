Vin Scully to toss coin at 100th Rose Bowl Game

Published: Sep 05, 2013 at 06:37 AM

Vin Scully's legendary broadcasting career started with a college football game between Boston University and Maryland at Fenway Park in 1949. Now the greatest announcer in all of sports will return to those roots for a day by presiding over the Granddaddy Of Them All.

Scully will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2014 Tournament of Roses Parade and toss the coin for the 100th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1.

The honor has previously been bestowed on the likes of Bob Hope, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Hank Aaron, General Omar Bradley, "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schultz and primatologist Jane Goodall.

2014 will mark Scully's 65th season calling Los Angeles Dodgers games, after starting with the team in Brooklyn in 1950 and following them west in 1958. While best known for his calls of perfect games by Don Larsen and Sandy Koufax and Kirk Gibson's pinch-hit home run in the 1988 World Series, Scully was also a play-by-play man for CBS, calling NFL games from 1975-82.

The last NFL game Scully called for the Tiffany Network was the 1981 NFC Championship Game, when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana found Dwight Clark in the back of the end zone for "The Catch."

