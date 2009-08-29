 Skip to main content
Advertising

Vikings to receive boost on defensive line with return of Allen, Williams

Published: Aug 29, 2009 at 10:57 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is expected to play Monday night at Houston after sitting out of Minnesota's last preseason game with a sprained ankle.

**Jared Allen**, DE
Minnesota Vikings

2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16

Tackles: 54

Sacks: 14.5

Vikings defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Saturday that he'll use all 11 starters for at least the first half against the Texans. That includes veteran defensive tackle Pat Williams, who was held out of the first two games for extra rest.

The league fined Allen $50,000 for his actions last November against Houston. The league ruled two of Allen's hits against Texans quarterback Matt Schaub were too low.

Schaub tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee on one of the plays and missed 4½ games.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seven players who deserve to make their debut in the NFL Top 100 of 2026

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks seven players most deserving of making their debut in this year's NFL Top 100. Where should Drake Maye and Caleb Williams land in the pecking order?

news

NFL Network: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs won't receive discipline from NFL over assault case

The league notified free-agent WR Stefon Diggs on Friday that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested again on four charges, including harassment, violation of protection order

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday night on multiple charges that he violated a protection order filed against him after his initial arrest stemming from a domestic dispute with his girlfriend last week.