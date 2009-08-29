Vikings to receive boost on defensive line with return of Allen, Williams

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is expected to play Monday night at Houston after sitting out of Minnesota's last preseason game with a sprained ankle.
2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16
Tackles: 54
Sacks: 14.5
Vikings defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Saturday that he'll use all 11 starters for at least the first half against the Texans. That includes veteran defensive tackle Pat Williams, who was held out of the first two games for extra rest.
The league fined Allen $50,000 for his actions last November against Houston. The league ruled two of Allen's hits against Texans quarterback Matt Schaub were too low.
Schaub tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee on one of the plays and missed 4½ games.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press