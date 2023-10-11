Vikings QB Kirk Cousins not thinking about trade talk: 'Not worth my time and energy'

Cousins ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,498), owns a 13-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and stands seventh in passer rating (101.7). Save for his early turnover issues (and his teammates' continued problems in that department), Cousins is outplaying his team's record. At 35 years old, he simply deserves better.

Because the Vikings are doing the opposite of what propelled them to an NFC North title a year ago -- losing close games instead of winning them -- the noise surrounding Cousins' future will only continue to increase in volume. He's ignoring it for now, leaning on his social media-incapable flip phone for social insulation.

"You know, ignorance is bliss and I'm just really ignorant," Cousins said. "I don't really have access to a whole lot and I try to do that by design, so it's pretty intentional. Aside from high school friends who may text me what they're reading and I'll text them back -- and I prefer to remain ignorant, you know, so I'd appreciate not getting texts.

"Aside from that, I really don't know what's going on. I've been insulated at time to the point of being naive and a little stupid, but I'd rather err on that side than consuming everything and just having to … Again, it just takes your focus away from what is important and what will help you play well, so that's kinda how I wanted to do it."

So far, focusing on football is working for Cousins. It's just not working well enough for the rest of the Vikings, who continue to give away possession early and often with a league-leading 12 giveaways, and lack the punch to overcome such self-created, early deficits.