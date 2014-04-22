Vikings GM Rick Spielman suggests QBs not first-round worthy

"That's a big reason why we made it a high priority to sign Matt Cassel back. Every one of these quarterbacks ... nothing is a sure thing. There's no Andrew Luck, no Peyton Manning. It is such a mixed bag with each player -- every one of them has positives, every one of them has negatives," Spielman said, according to mmqb.si.com. "And if that's the way you end up feeling, why don't you just wait 'til later in the draft, and take someone with the first pick you're sure will help you right now?"